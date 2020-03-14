Why Sanusi would make a terrible president by Ose Anenih

Demagogues. Egocentrics. Kleptocrats. Oppressors. Bigots. Cronyists.Sanusi would make a TERRIBLE president, just like he was a terrible CBN Governor and a hypocritical Emir. Same applies x10 to Littlefinger.Let’s not forget history and start polishing shit, abeg. https://t.co/bwjEHTNmkf pic.twitter.com/D88IDolwpX— Ose Anenih (@ose_anenih) March 14, 2020
Demagogues. Egocentrics. Kleptocrats. Oppressors. Bigots. Cronyists.Sanusi would make a TERRIBLE president, just like he was a terrible CBN Governor and a hypocritical Emir. Same applies x10 to Littlefinger.Let’s not forget history and start polishing shit, abeg. https://t.co/bwjEHTNmkf pic.twitter.com/D88IDolwpX
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.