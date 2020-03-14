0 comments

Why Sanusi would make a terrible president by Ose Anenih

by on March 14, 2020
 
https://twitter.com/ose_anenih/status/1238784340307443713?s=19
https://twitter.com/ose_anenih/status/1238784353171316737?s=19

READ  Dethronement: Ganduje's daughter mocks Sanusi, says her dad is a master chess player in politics
Nation, News, Politics

Owe anenihSanusi

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 