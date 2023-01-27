Why Should CBD For Your Dog Be On Your Radar?

CBD oil, for health reasons, has been on the rise in recent years. The oil is derived from the hemp plant but does not produce a psychoactive effect. With hemp being legalized across the states, you need to understand CBD oil companies’ full range of products.

Over the years, research has proven that CBD products benefit humans and also work wonders for dogs. Yes, the best CBD oil for dogs is not psychoactive or addictive. You’re probably wondering if it’s safe for your dog and what the main health benefits are for your four-legged friend. This post will strive to demystify various notions surrounding the subject of full-spectrum CBD oils for pups and dogs.

How Does CBD Work on Dogs?

CBD works by interacting with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in your pet’s body. The ECS comprises receptors throughout your dog’s body responsible for regulating various processes, including mood, sleep, appetite, and pain. When CBD interacts with these receptors, it helps regulate how these processes work by increasing or decreasing certain neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine levels.

The result is that CBD can help support your dog’s physical and mental health by improving its mood and reducing inflammation caused by chronic illness or injury.

How To Administer CBD Oil To A Dog?

There are various ways of administering CBD oil to a dog. Hence, choose a method that works best for your pet.

The most common method is by dropping the oil onto your pet’s food or directly into their mouth. This is easy, but it may not be effective as some dogs won’t eat food with the oil mixed in it.

Other methods include rubbing the oil directly onto your dog’s gums or under their tongue or applying it to their skin.

If you decide to rub the oil into your dog’s gums, start with a small amount and watch how they react before increasing the dosage.

What Health Benefits Do CBD Products Impart To Dogs?

CBD oil for dogs has many benefits, including pain relief, stress relief, and cancer prevention. CBD is also known to affect behavior and cognitive function in dogs positively. Here are some of the benefits of CBD for dogs:

Pain Relief: As it does for humans, CBD oil can treat chronic pain in dogs. This is especially useful for older dogs who suffer from arthritis or other debilitating conditions that cause chronic pain.

Anxiety Relief: Many dog owners report that their pet’s anxiety has improved after taking CBD oil. It’s believed that this is due to the anti-anxiety effects of cannabinoids in general and CBD specifically.

Inflammation Relief: The anti-inflammatory properties of cannabidiol help reduce inflammation associated with arthritis and other conditions affecting older dogs (and humans). Inflammation can contribute to pain and other symptoms related to these conditions, so reducing inflammation will relieve symptoms.

Final Thoughts:

Research advocates that the best CBD oil for dogs can help many canines with various irritations, ailments, and other health issues. While buying canine CBD products for your pet is legal, you must consult your vet about any new medicine or supplement you want to try for your dog.