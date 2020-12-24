Why Strike May Resume — ASUU

By Seun Adeuyi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it may resume the suspended nine months industrial action.

Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU National President, who disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja, on Friday, said the union would resume the suspended strike if the federal government failed to fulfil the agreements reached.

According to him, ASUU would monitor the implementation of the agreements reached with the government.

His words: “Should government fail to fulfil its own parts of the agreement, ASUU will resume its suspended strike as deemed necessary.

“NEC resolved to accept the agreement reached between ASUU and the Federal Government on Dec. 22. To also consciously and diligently monitor the implementation of Federal Government ASUU agreements of Dec. 22, in all branches.

“NEC also resolved to ensure that no ASUU member suffered any loss of deserved benefits as a result of participation in the strike.”

It would be recalled that Ogunyemi had earlier on Friday announced the suspension of the industrial action.

The decision was taken after the federal government reached an agreement with the union.