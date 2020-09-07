Buhari Planned Price Increase Of Fuel, Electricity In October — Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the hike in electricity and fuel price.

It would be recalled that power distribution companies implemented new electricity tariffs on September 1, while the federal government announced a new ex-depot price of petrol the next day.

Omokri, however, in a tweet via his Twitter account on Sunday, claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari was initially afraid to raise the prices of fuel and electricity.

He said the President went ahead with the decision after he observed that the Big Brother Naija show had completely distracted Nigerian Youths.

“l was stunned to see youths organise a fundraiser for a disqualified BBNaija housemate. I was told that General MBuhari was afraid to raise the prices of fuel and electricity. What emboldened him was when he saw how BBN has completely distracted Nigeria’s youth,” he said

Tweeting futher, he said, “According to my Aso Rock sources, General @MBuhari’s initial plan was to increase the prices of fuel and electric in October. But his advisers warned that by that time #BBNaija would have ended. That is why he increased it ahead of plan. And his plan has worked!”