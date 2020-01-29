Why we accept results from violent areas in rerun polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why it accepted the results of some bye-elections held last Saturday despite violence and disruption of the processes in some areas across the 11 states where the elections took place.

The commission also rejected the results in many parts of Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and Orlu, in Imo State, where INEC officials were abducted and diverted to an undesignated location and forced to compromise the elections.

These are parts of the decisions of INEC’s management meeting held late Monday in Abuja but which was released by Mr. Festus Okoye INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) on Tuesday.

According to him, the meeting was to review the conduct of the 25th January 2020 Court Ordered re-run elections in 28 Constituencies in 11 states of the Federation.