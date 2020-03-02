Why we brought Coronavirus patient from Ogun to Lagos – Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi explains
Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has explained why the Italian man with Coronavirus was brought to Lagos after he fell ill in Ogun.
Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday March 1st, Professor Abayomi, said
Some people have criticised us for bringing a patient from Ogun state to Lagos state. Let me remind you that the patient started his journey in Lagos state, ended up in Ogun state. Lagos is the designated testing center for Coronavirus and Lagos has very sophistcated containment facilities while other states are still trying to develop similar capacity. If we have left the patient in Ogun state, transmission is a factor of time. The longer you leave it, the more opportunity you have for transmission. So it was critical for us to collaborate with the state, bring the patient to where we have the expertise to contain, to make the right diagnosis and to deliver the correct treatment.”