Why We Deregistered Enough Is Enough — CAC

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has said that Enough is Enough (EiE) was deregistered from the commissions registry because it deviated from the purpose for which it was registered.

The Head of Corporate Communication of CAC, Rasheed Mahe in an exclusive telephone conversation with The Breaking Times on Wednesday said that the company was deregistered because it deviated from its lawful rules of engagement.

He said, “The word is deviation from their business objectives at the point of registration. It is clear enough”.

When asked that there were speculations that the company was deregistered because the #ENDSARS protest was promoted by some of the management of the company, he replied, “I am not aware of that.

“All I know is that they have deviated from their main objectives which was stated there. In any case the commission has powers to withdraw any registration. So, the keyword is deviation, they deviated actually” Mahe said.

You may wish to recall that CAC had in series of tweets at its official tweeter handle @canNigeria1 on Tuesday announced the deregistration of EiE for deviating from the purpose of its establishment.

The tweet read, “Based on the provisions of Section 579 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, (CAMA), the Corporate Affairs Commission has cancelled the registration of the Business name “Enough is Enough BN 2210728” with immediate effect.

“The Business Name “Enough is Enough” which was registered in 2012 to engage in General Contracts, Sales of Sport Equipment/Promotion deviated from its main objectives over the cause of time.

“Consequently, the Commission has removed it from its database and advised the proprietors to surrender the certificate earlier issued to them” CAC stated in the tweets.

But the Chief executive Yemi Adamolekun, EiE has debunked that it deviated from its mandates saying that the CAC announcement was an attempt to distract the organisation from its service to the Nigerian people.

Ms. Adamolekun also said the EiE was registered and has been conducting its activities as a limited guarantee, rather than the business name that CAC claimed in its statement.

EiE, is a network of young Nigerians promoting good governance and citizen engagement. It has a large social media following with over 260,000 followers on Twitter alone.

EiE had condemned the freezing of accounts operated by some promoters of #EndSARS protesters. It had tweeted, “The Nigerian government wants us, when faced with official actions with which we disagree, to obey and submit without daring to object.

“Case in view: seizure of passports, freezing of accounts by CBN, continued arrests of #EndSARS protesters, blame game, etc. #EnoughIsEnough.”