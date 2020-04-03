Why We Opened The Border For Returnees —Aregbesola

The Minister Of Interior Rauf Aregbesola revealed why the border was opened to returnees despite the presidential directive to close all borders while addressing journalists at the Presidential task force briefing on Thursday 2nd Of April.

The Minister stated that every citizen had the right to return to his homeland at any time and that it is embarrassing to deny a Citizen entrance to his own country.

”Every citizen of every nation has the right to return to his fatherland whenever he or she wishes regardless of the situation, even at war.” The Minister said

”We have signed into an international treaty that says no human being is stateless,” he said. ”We cannot deny our citizens entry into our nation. If we do that it will be embarrassing and not speak well of our nation.

“It is difficult for us to aggregate our responsibility to our nationals who return by land border. When they get to our land border, what the accredited officials of state do is to first determine they are Nigerians.

”Once the issue of their citizenship is determined, the governments are contacted to find out if they could isolate them in their isolation centres.” Aregbesola said to the journalists

The Minister further stated that the Nigerian Government had earlier signed an international treaty that ‘no human being is stateless’ and should there be given the opportunity to state its country and later be isolated for monitoring.