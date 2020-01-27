Wife of Boko Haram/ISWAP leader, Zainab Usman arrested

The Nigerian army has confirmed the arrest of Zainab Usman, said to be the wife of a Boko Haram/ISWAP leader and a female recruiter for the insurgents.

In a statement released by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator Col. Aminu Iliyasu on Sunday January 26, it was gathered that Zainab was arrested at Modu Sulemri area of Abujan Talakawa Ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

Zainab who is the wife Alai Usman, a high profile ISWAP Province logistics supplier is believed to be in contact with other high profile Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders and also recruiting young fighters for the insurgents.

One Mallam Ahmed Yakuba, a high profile Islamic State West Africa Province informant at Auno Village was also arrested by troops of 212 Battalion deployed in Auno, Kaga LGA of Borno State in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force.

Yakuba who was born in Niger Republic, grew up in Sudan and has been living in Nigeria for 15 years before his arrest. He has already confessed to being a Boko Haram spy.

The statement added;

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was born in Niger Republic, grew up in Sudan and has been in Nigeria for the past 15 years.

“However, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a spy for ISWAP criminals on a mission to spy on troops’ location in Auno and other locations along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road”.