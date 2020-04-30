Wife Of Nigerian Ruler, Aisha Buhari Intensifies Fight Against #COVID19 With Food, Others

Wife of Nigerian Ruler, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has donated both Food and Medical equipment including drugs to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Federal Medical Center, Abuja in continuation of her intervention towards curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The presentation was on Wednesday through Dr. Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration.

The medical items include large quantities of hand sanitizers, and personal protection equipment including disposable gowns, overalls, N95 surgical masks and gloves.

Hon. Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen received the items on behalf of her Ministry while the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Saad Ahmed represented the Federal Medical Center. They appreciated the gesture of the First Lady and promised to deliver the items to the expected recipients.

Today, items were donated to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in continuation of my intervention towards curbing the spread of COVID 19.

The items included quantities of hand sanitizers, and personal protection equipment including disposable gowns, overalls, N95 surgical pic.twitter.com/BOzcO0sdbg — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) April 29, 2020

PPE's were also donated to the Federal Medical Center, Abuja.

The Medical Director, Prof. Saad Ahmed represented and collected the items on behalf of the center. pic.twitter.com/lSZJcq3qjT — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) April 29, 2020

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 1,728 cases have been detected in Nigeria, with 51 deaths and 307 people discharged.

Globally, according to the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, 3,170,335 cases have been detected, with 224,708 deaths and 957,568 people now recovering.