Wike blast Oshiomhole, I went to Law School and passed very well, tell me the university you attended

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State, on Saturday, came down hard on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.



Describing Oshiomhole “and his associates” as political armed robbers, Wike said Oshiomhole was resisted by Rivers people from stealing their mandate in the last general elections, “hence his bitterness towards Rivers State”.



Wike, who stated that he is not a violent politician, emphasised that under no circumstances would Rivers people allow Oshiomhole and his associates rob them of their mandate.

The Rivers Governor called for the resignation of Adams Oshiomhole in view of his failure to stop the inauguration of Bayelsa State Governor as he boasted.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, he said: “This is a country where you see people who do not have character. Today, they sing a song, tomorrow they sing another song. I think Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress PC is not a character that anybody should associate with.

“First of all I have never been violent and I will never be violent. However, when you see an armed robber come to your house, will you plead with the armed robber and say please I beg you leave my house? People think that armed robbers are only those who cart away people’s money. The worst form of armed robbery is when you steal people’s mandate and that is what Oshiomhole is noted for.

He thinks because he’s in the ruling party, he can use security to steal the mandate of the people. He was taught a lesson, a bitter lesson and I want to repeat, if you come to steal our mandate, the people will respond accordingly. They will oppose your stealing of their mandate and so Oshiomhole thinks that because he is in the ruling party, nobody should say anything or do anything. Stealing is not only when you go to rob a bank. The worse form of armed robbery is when you steal the mandate of the people”.



Wike described Oshiomhole as a politician without character.

He noted that the APC National Chairman is always driven by survival instincts.

He stated that Oshiomhole cannot lay claim to having canvassed for one man, one vote because he is not practising the philosophy.

He noted that he stopped attending the National Economic Council because Oshiomhole turned it into a forum to bash former President Goodluck Jonathan, when he had gone to praise Jonathan at Aso Villa for ensuring credible elections.

“When Jonathan made sure the election was free and fair, Oshiomhole came to the villa and thanked Jonathan. When Jonathan left office, one of the reasons I don’t go to NEC meeting is because of Oshiomhole. When Jonathan left, there was no day at the NEC meeting Oshiomhole will not bring Jonathan down. Meanwhile, that was the same man Oshiomhole went to praise for allowing one man, one vote. But when the man left, Oshiomhole changed. That is his character,” he said.

Wike said that Oshiomhole became Governor through questionable means. He noted that the questionable emergence of Oshiomhole led to constitutional amendment for Governorship Matters to terminate at the Supreme Court.

He said: “Nigerians know one matter that led to the amendment of the Electoral Act where Governorship election has to go to the Supreme Court is because of the Oshiomhole matter. So, he cannot come out and say he was clean in terms of Electoral process. That will be very bad.

“Oshiomhole said he fought godfatherism and the same time he wants to install himself as a godfather in Edo State. Why is he fighting Obaseki? Because the man doesn’t take instruction from him. He preaches what he doesn’t practise. ”

The Rivers Governor maintained that Oshiomhole lacks the powers to challenge the pronouncement of the Supreme Court.

Wike said that Oshiomhole’s talk questioning his membership of PDP is the unintelligent talk of an illiterate, declaring that he is a strong and unrepentant member of PDP.

He said that he speaks out his mind at all times does not mean that his membership of PDP is in doubt.

Wike said that he is not at the same level with Oshiomhole. He noted that what Oshiomhole is doing is to regain the confidence of APC Governors and leaders.

He said: “I will not be a member of their party, I have always been a member of PDP and they know that. Oshiomhole knows that his party does not even score up to 25 per cent in my state. He cannot tell me that. There is a saying in my place. Somebody who has nothing to say, he says see how you are. So, Oshiomhole has nothing to say about me. And I want to tell him that his party is probing him about the so-called hospital he says he built. I am not the one.

“So he should face his problems but shame should be on him that at the end of the day, that the PDP Candidate has been sworn in as the governor of Bayelsa State. You can’t come out and open your mouth and say it will never happen. Now, it has happened.

“If I were him, I will resign, I will leave. I am not his friend, so he cannot say he is my friend. How can I be a friend to somebody who will say one thing today , tomorrow he says another thing? In the night, he visits so so person, that’s not me. When I want to see you, I see you in the day time. Oshiomhole visits people at night. It is very very unfortunate for him and I pity him. All his efforts to regain his chairmanship has failed.



“All he is doing today is because the governors and some leaders of the party are saying that this man cannot lead our party. Oshiomhole has failed. He is a man who opens his mouth anyhow. And this should be his last time, the moment he goes further then he will know that Rivers State is not what he thinks it is.

“We will tell him where he belongs. I will tell him where he goes in the night, and where he goes in the day time.”

Wike said the former unionist was very corrupt, as he used proceeds from workers to build his political career.



He said: “Oshiomhole claimed he was a unionist. He said he worked in the textile industry. Mention one man who works in the textile industry and is as rich as Oshiomhole today. He used to wear ordinary Khaki, today he wears Safari with diamond buttons. Simply because I said Oshiomhole cannot destabilise this country, who the hell is Oshiomhole to say that nobody can be sworn in when the Supreme Court has made a pronouncement whether good or bad”.