Wike Blasts Buhari, Calls Him Irresponsible Over Pantami’s Terror Ties

Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State has waded into the controversy surrounding Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and his alleged romance with Terror groups.

Wike stated that in an ideal society, an allegation that the United States of America has placed a serving minister on its watch list as regards to terrorism, should spur any government to action.

Wike stated this in an interview with the African Independent Television, AIT, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Tuesday.

He said “if an American government says your minister is on a watch list, it calls for concern for you say look there is a problem.

“The moment a high government official is on a watch list as to regards to terrorism, no government can fold its hands and allow it.

“I don’t understand why a reasonable government will allow such a person to be in the cabinet.”