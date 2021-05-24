Wike Blasts Former Governor of Niger State for Working Against Goodluck Jonathan in 2015

Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers has described the Mu’azu Babangida, the former Governor of Niger State as a mole in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Wike further described Mu’azu as a dictator who wants to take over the running of affairs in his state.

Wike stated that Mu’azu Babangida betrayed Goodluck Jonathan, a former President of Nigeria, in the 2015 general election hence he lacked the requisite pedigree to refer to him, Wike, as a “dictator”, who wants to be a political godfather.

Wike said: “Aliyu Babangida has no job to do. He is a political liability. Why is that he could not even organise party congress in Niger State. It is because of his dictatorial tendencies.

“Aliyu Babangida is a chronic liar, a serial betrayal. He said in 2015, Northern governors worked against former president Goodluck Jonathan. In 2017, he was one of those that opposed Uche Secondus. He has no job”.

“If I want to contest (for presidency), nobody can stop me. They are intimidated of my credentials. I have not told anybody; and let nobody feel he can intimidate me”.