Wike Blows Hot, Says Nobody Can kill Him Before His Time

Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, has boasted that nobody can kill him before his time.

Speaking at a reception in his honour by Ogoni people in Bori, Khana local government area on Saturday, the governor also made it clear he will implement the ban on open grazing as resolved by Southern State governors this week in Asaba, Delta State and vowed there is no going back on the decision.

His words: “The government cannot cow me. I will say my mind and I will do what’s right for my people. Nobody can kill me before my time. I will die the day God wants me to die.

“Let me also tell those who are criticizing Southern Governors’ ban on open grazing. If anyone wants to die, let him go and hang himself on an electric pole.

“We also own this country and we must partake in what is happening in this country.”