Wike Donates N220m to Families of Slain Policemen Killed by Gunmen

Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers on Monday disclosed that the state will pay N20 million to each family of eleven policemen killed by unknown gunmen during recent attacks on police installations across the state.

Wike stated that the gesture was aimed at assuaging the bereaved families that their loved ones never died in vain.

He further described it as heart-wrenching that policemen who were legitimately protecting lives and property of citizens of citizens were gunned down.

“In the past two to three weeks, we have lost eleven police officers and men. This is a dark period for us in the State,”

He maintained that the people of Rivers State believed in the unity of the Nigerian State and no amount of intimidation will make the state toe a different path.

“We must be united to fight for this country to be one. We must not allow anyone to talk about secession. If you want to secede, Rivers State is not part of it, and nobody can cow Rivers State to be part of it. Not under my watch will I allow that.”

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Friday Eboka on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, thanked the governor for assuaging the pain of the bereaved families.

Eboka told the governor that the armed men who attacked three different police formations for no justifiable reason gruesomely killed seven officers. According to him, two officers who sustained bullet injuries, were receiving treatment.

“It is noteworthy that the hoodlums did not escape without suffering fatalities, as two of them lost their lives and their Hilux riddled with bullets was abandoned. Thanks to RRT Commander and other Tactical Teams who responded to the distress call,” he said.

He stated that in spite of these ugly developments, officers and men of the State command would not shy away from their responsibilities.

“Your visit today will further boost their morals. I therefore want to use this opportunity to re-assure the good people of Rivers State of our resolve to continue to protect their lives and property.”