Wike Sacks Perm. Sec Over Disregard Of #Covid19 Guidelines; Imposes Curfew On Bonny LGA, One Other

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appealed to residents of the State to take personal responsibility in curbing the spread of Coronavirus.

The Governor on Thursday announced the sack of his Permanent Secretary, Mr. Sunny Okere with immediate effect for flouting and obstructing the enforcement of the guidelines.

This, he said, would serve as a lesson to all other public officers who may wish to be irresponsible.

According to Wike, Okere had attended a burial ceremony, and chased away officials of the State Ministry of Health who came to reinforce the established guidelines.



“Burial ceremonies are also reportedly being conducted in clear breach of the 50 persons maximum attendance limit such that a serving Permanent Secretary had the temerity to chase away officials of the State Ministry of Health who went to enforce the established guidelines on public burials at Oyigbo,” he said.

Speaking further, the Governor said:

“From the first days of this virus, we took serious measures and literally set the pace in our country to slow down the spread.

“We have noticed that most affected people are resorting to self medication instead of presenting themselves for treatment at the State’s Treatment Centres.

“Those who experience symptoms of fever, cough, loss of smell or taste and shortness of breath, among others should present themselves for appropriate treatment at the expense of the State Government.

“Furthermore, in the face of increasing infections and systemic risk to public health and safety, most residents have continued to disregard the mitigating protocols with reckless abandon.

“Public and private transporters, business owners and churches are refusing to adhere to the relevant protocols”.

Wike further cautioned that with the commencement of inter-state travels and domestic travels, residents must be cautious in relating with friends and relatives coming from heavily impacted areas like Lagos and Abuja in line with the established protocol of 14 days Isolation.

Governor Wike made the appeal in Port Harcourt today in a state-wide broadcast.

“As at July 8, 2020, the COVID-19 status of our State is as follows:

Total samples collected: 4573

Total samples tested: 3871

Total confirmed cases: 1235

Total discharged cases: 810

Total active cases: 382

Total death: 43

New cases: 30″

He assured that government would decontaminate public schools to keep them safe for resumption in line with the Federal Government’s Guidelines.

His Government, he said, is also appraising the prospect of opening markets as soon as it is satisfied that it is safe with appropriate guidelines on social distancing, hand washing and wearing of face masks.

Governor Wike announced the setting up of a Joint Taskforce made up of security and civilian personnel to enforce the wearing of face masks.

He stated that to sustain the progress made in the state, the State Security Council has imposed a night time curfew from 8p.m to 6a.m on Bonny Local Government and Onne Community in Eleme Local Government with effect from July 10, 2020 until further notice.

The Governor assured all health workers, including doctors and nurses that government would continue to cater for their welfare as they continue to serve the state at grave risks to their own lives.

He added that government would not fail to do whatever it takes to slow down the spread of the virus.