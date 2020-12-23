Wike Slams NGF, PGF For Staying Silent Over Insecurity

By Onwuka Gerald

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has urged the Nigeria Governors Forum to stop beating round the bush and speak out against the increased insecurity in the country.

The Governor said this during the commissioning of the Obagi-Woji Street in GRA, Port Harcourt.

According to him, “My administration is committed to developing the state, added that it was wrong for the Governors forum to sit idle in a matter that directly affects the nation.

His words, “nothing is working in the country. Security has collapsed, the economy has collapsed. It is unfortunate.

“People should know that we are not just talking because we want to talk. I heard they say the Progressives Governors and the Governor’s forum are speaking on the level of insecurity. What I think they should do is to come out and say that the ruling party has failed Nigerians.

“Since Nigerians gave power to the APC, it behoves them to own up and admit that they have failed Nigerians,” Wike added.