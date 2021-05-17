Wike To Ameachi: You Are Politically Irrelevant In Rivers State

The jubilation by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the defection of some members of the People Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, means he is politically irrelevant, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said.

The Governor made the claims in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

On Sunday, the APC in Rivers State, received some defectors from the PDP and the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Some of the defectors include: the immediate past Commissioner for Urban Development and Rural Planning, Reason Onya, and former Commissioner for Agriculture, Charles Nworgu. Both served during Wike’s first tenure as Governor.

Also leader of the PDP in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of the state, Austin Bobmanuel; and former PDP State Auditor, Ebelogu Chinasa-Sampson, were also received into the APC.

Reacting, Governor Wike alleged that Onya was indicted by a commission of inquiry.

The statement read partly: “Amaechi’s jubilation over the defection of his (Wike) former Commissioner of Urban and Rural Planning, Reason Onya, who was indicted by a judicial Commission of inquiry, is a pointer that he is politically irrelevant in Rivers State.”

While reacting to claims by Ameachi that he was acquiring properties in the state, Wike said “it’s better to acquire property in Nigeria than to do so in Ghana”.