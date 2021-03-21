Wike To FG: You Will Be Held Responsible If Ortom Is Assassinated

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has issued a warning that the federal government would be held responsible should Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, be assassinated.

Governor Wike said that if Ortom is killed, the country could be plunged into another civil war.

The Federal Government would be held responsible if Governor Ortom is assassinated. If they kill Ortom, they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria. It could lead the nation to a civil war and they should be prepared to bury Nigeria. — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) March 20, 2021

We have gotten to such a low point where even incumbent Governors are are brazenly threatened with death. — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) March 20, 2021

He was reacting to an attempt on Ortom’s life by 15 gunmen who had trailed him to a riverbank in Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State on Saturday.

Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Kelvin Ebiri, described as disturbing the growing trend where the lives of incumbent governors are brazenly threatened.