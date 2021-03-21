Wike To FG: You Will Be Held Responsible If Ortom Is Assassinated

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has issued a warning that the federal government would be held responsible should Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, be assassinated.
Governor Wike said that if Ortom is killed, the country could be plunged into another civil war.
He was reacting to an attempt on Ortom’s life by 15 gunmen who had trailed him to a riverbank in Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State on Saturday.
Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Kelvin Ebiri, described as disturbing the growing trend where the lives of incumbent governors are brazenly threatened.