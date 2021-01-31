Wike Urges New Service Chiefs Not To Confine Themselves To Politics

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has called on the new Service Chiefs not to confine themselves to playing politics.

While speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, he argued that it was the romance with politics that caused the former Service Chiefs to fail in prosecuting the war against insurgency.

The Governor expressed that the security problems Nigeria faced previously were based on the ‘fact’ that the former service chiefs were grossly involved in political inter-plays.

His words, “This was the problem we had with the previous chiefs, they were involved in politics rather than face the security of the nation”.

“Nobody can deny that fact; the moment you politicize security, then you are bound to have problems”.

Governor Wike further stated that the nation appreciates the change of service chiefs but warned that the issues do not end at the exchange of baton.

Furthermore, “The new people that are appointed must ask themselves, what is our agenda? Is our agenda to continue with where the last service chiefs stopped, or to make sure we improve?”. He said.