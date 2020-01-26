Will Burna Boy win the Grammy?

All eyes will be on Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy on Sunday at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards as many will be hoping to see him win the prestigious award. Burna Boy’s album ‘African Giant’ has been nominated in the same ‘World Music Album’ category with Grammy Award winner, Angelique Kidjo’s CELIA; GECE by Altin Gün, WHAT HEAT by Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley and FANM D’AYITI by Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet. However, the singer may have given a hint that he may emerge winner of the award judging by his latest post on Twitter which is making everyone wonder if he has won a Grammy already.The music star took to his Twitter page on Friday, January 24, 2020, where he posted a tweet which kind of gives the notion that he might have already won the Grammy for the category he was nominated for. “Can you keep a secret?” Burna Boy tweeted ahead of the music award which will be hosted by American singer, Alicia Keys.