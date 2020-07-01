Will Smith Gave Me Permission To Date His Wife — Singer August Alsina Claims

Rumors of Singer August Alsina being in a May-December relationship with Will Smith’s Wife, Jada Pinkett Smith have been on for a while.

Alsina claimed he had a love affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, after her husband, allegedly gave the relationship his blessing.

He opened up on the alleged affair in an interview with “The Breakfast Club’s” Angela Yee.

According to him, “I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing.”

Alsina, 27, was introduced to Pinkett, 48, in 2015 by her son Jaden.

He said the two became very close, even vacationing with the family in Hawaii in 2016 and attending the 2017 BET Awards together.

While explaining how he fell in love with Pinkett, he said: “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

“And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime.”

Alsina continued: ” I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth.”

Alsina even went on to describe Pinkett as “God’s divinity” on her 47th birthday. It is not clear when their alleged affair ended.

During the interview, he was asked, “Is it disappointing that Pinkett never addressed it to you, because like you said, you lost out on opportunities?”

“I really can’t even get into the thought of that because I am only responsible for myself, right,” Alsina responded.

He added: “And I am only responsible for, you know. what I do. When I am repressing and suppressing things and it starts to affect me. I have to address it. I just always stay solid because I never want to be the person to start confusion.”