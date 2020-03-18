“With Oshiomhole Still In Charge, You Are Stinking And Facing Extinction” — PDP Replies APC

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) says with the humiliated Adams Oshiomhole still in charge, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has further confirmed that it remains a stinking coven of treasury looters and a fizzling political platform facing an inevitable extinction.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party childed Oshiomhole for his failed attempt to divert public attention from the rot in his party by blaming the PDP and respected Nigerians for the self-inflicted infighting in the APC, “for which he is largely responsible.”

The PDP says it is only in a dysfunctional and disoriented party like the APC that a character like Adams Oshiomhole, who is also overburdened by corruption allegation, can find a space; a development that points only to the decadence that prevail in their party.

The statement reads: “The factional national chairman of the APC needs to know that his party is yet to recover from the shambolic conduct of its affairs, particularly its congresses, in which lingering allegations of bribery, extortions, manipulations, excessive highhandedness and corruption had destroyed the fabrics of their party.

“One would have expected Mr. Oshiomhole to eat the humble pie and accept responsibility for leading his party into an irredeemable disarray, rather than accusing respected Nigerians and the PDP for the disgraceful infighting in his party over loot sharing, lust for power and inordinate ambition to continue to pillage our national patrimony.

“It is equally appalling that rather than engaging himself in a soul searching and apologize to Nigerians over the destruction which the APC has caused our nation, Mr. Oshiomhole is busy mouthing diatribes against the PDP that created a robust economy which his confused party had vanquished.

“The PDP is a focused, organized and purposeful political party, which Nigerians are rallying to rescue our nation from the incompetence, cluelessness, arrogance and mass failures of the APC in the last five years.

“It is therefore instructive for Oshiomhole to note that the PDP is too busy to be interested in the APC or engage itself in any brickbat with a failed political party whose end has come.

“APC can no longer beguile Nigerians as they have since come to know that it is nothing but a power grabbing vehicle designed to fleece our nation and subjugate the citizens.

“Mr. Oshiomhole should thus concentrate on his role as the undertaker of the APC until he buries the ashes of his fizzling party and save Nigerians the trauma of suffering which the APC has come to represent, instead of dabbling into the activities of our great party.”