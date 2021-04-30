With The Aide Of Twitter, Massive Manhunt, Search And Rescue Ongoing, For Missing Girl Who Was Tricked To Attend Fake Interview
A young woman simply identified as Hiny Humoren, who attended an interview at Ibaiko Ibaiku close to Airport Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has been reported missing.
She had told her friend Miss Uduak via WhatsApp aboub the interview and kept in contact with her as she made her way to the venue.
According to Uduak, she subsequently received a 1 second audio of her friend screaming. Since then, all attempts to call her number or contact her have been futile.
Nigerians on Twitter have made efforts to track down the missing lady since her friend shared the story.
The interviewer’s number has been searched on True Caller, Nairaland, Facebook leading searchers to a certain Mr Frank Uduak Akpan.