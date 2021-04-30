With The Aide Of Twitter, Massive Manhunt, Search And Rescue Ongoing, For Missing Girl Who Was Tricked To Attend Fake Interview

A young woman simply identified as Hiny Humoren, who attended an interview at Ibaiko Ibaiku close to Airport Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has been reported missing.

She had told her friend Miss Uduak via WhatsApp aboub the interview and kept in contact with her as she made her way to the venue.

According to Uduak, she subsequently received a 1 second audio of her friend screaming. Since then, all attempts to call her number or contact her have been futile.

Y'all my friend @HinyHumoren is in trouble and she needs our help.

I'm currently in Lagos and I can't help than to put this out there.

Earlier today she told me she was going for a job interview at airport road which is quite far from her house. pic.twitter.com/X1YBLUPO7d — Happiness Activist (@UmohUduak1) April 29, 2021

It was immediately I got this 1sec voice note from her that I called her and she has not been taking my calls. Y'all help me out 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Eyz3R1Zh6y — Happiness Activist (@UmohUduak1) April 29, 2021

Nigerians on Twitter have made efforts to track down the missing lady since her friend shared the story.

The interviewer’s number has been searched on True Caller, Nairaland, Facebook leading searchers to a certain Mr Frank Uduak Akpan.

This is his LinkedIn account, it says he attended Salem Academy, Abuja, does anyone know that place, maybe he could have a friend from there, and could be traced, his LinkedIn doesn't show enough information. pic.twitter.com/2DG4Yv6n2K — Elf from Hell🔥 (@Adachizo_) April 30, 2021

The same contact also has been linked to this ad on nairaland. pic.twitter.com/dEgr74rBFs — (IELTS) English / Literature plug (@ChidiJohn6) April 29, 2021