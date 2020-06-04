Wizkid, Banky W Take A Swipe At Govt For N27billion National Assembly Renovation Vote

Popular Nigerian singers Bankole Wellington aka Banky W and Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, have both taken to their individual social media platforms to berate the Nigerian regime, following the allocation of N27 billion to the National Assembly for renovation.

Recall that the regime had reduced the N37bn budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex to N27.7bn.

The Regime, in the 2020 revised budget proposal, according to documents obtained by the PUNCH on Tuesday, cut N9.3bn from the budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

The renovation of the complex at the initial cost of N37bn, which is to be executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, attracted criticisms from a large section of Nigerians last year.

However, following the drop in the price of crude oil and a fall in the projected government revenue, it was learnt that the Regime decided to reduce the budget for the renovation.

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, had last Thursday presented the 2020 Appropriation Act (amendment) Bill to the National Assembly, which both the Senate and the House passed for second reading same day.

Buhari explained that the amendment became necessary in view of the sharp decline in crude oil prices and the cut in Nigeria’s crude oil production quota occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December last year, there was outrage over N37bn budgeted for the renovation amid dwindling allocations to important sectors.

Banky W in a post shared by on his official Twitter page lampooned the FG and noted that there are other pressing needs in the country.

According to the singer, Nigerians are in dire need of funds for food, healthcare among other things.

Banky W tweeted: “At a time when most Nigerians are seriously struggling with being able to afford everything from food to Healthcare, our National Assembly is going to spend N27 billion on ‘renovations’!”

Similarly, Wizkid tweeted: “Inhuman !!!country is a mess ! Useless leaders!!”

