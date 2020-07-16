WizkidAt30: Twitter Shows Love To Singer As He Turns 30

Today, July 16, marks a very special day in the live of Nigerian afrobeat god, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, affectionately known as “Wizkid” or “Starboy”.

The afrobeat king was born on this day 30years ago, and his fans are not taking it lightly on twitter.

The singer is currently trending number 1 on Nigerian And Ghanaian twitter with the hashtag #WizkidAt30. The tag was created to show their appreciation to the singer for making the world a better place with his voice and music.

Below are some of the birthday messages:

Happy birthday @wizkidayo. God bless your new age #WizkidAt30 — DJ Neptune #NoBody (@deejayneptune) July 16, 2020

Happy Birthday Wizkid, Wiz-king, Wiz Legend. Starboy Machala!!! #WizkidAt30 We pray to have your kind of grace. God bless you king @wizkidayo pic.twitter.com/qsuhUmBFEC — DREYLO▫️ (@RealDreylo) July 16, 2020

Happy birthday WIZKID !!!! Omo Nla !!!! @wizkidayo Bless up #WizkidAt30 — Okiki (@djkaywise) July 16, 2020

Happy birthday Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun

God bless Mrs Balogun for bringing this priceless jewel to the world🙏

An Inspiration to all🙌

Nigeria's biggest export✈️

The best artist in Africa🔥

A blessing to our ears🎶

Proud father of three😍

The GOAT🐐

A Living Legend!👑#WizkidAt30 pic.twitter.com/kn5fngt2CE — TeamWizkidWorldwide (@TeamWizkidFc) July 16, 2020

Wizkid is a once in a generation talent. There won’t be another Wiz or anything close, at least not in this generation again!



You can hate him but you can’t hate his Grace!



Longlive The KING “AYO” #WizkidAt30 — OBA👑 (@obaoriade) July 16, 2020

Today is a very special day.

A day that celebrates d birth of the greatest afrobeat artiste Africa is lucky to hav.

Starboy I thank God n ur parents 4 the gift of you.

Happy birthday to my King @wizkidayo

I wish u all d happiness in d world 💝

I ❤ u#WizkidAt30 #WizkidDay pic.twitter.com/Q7KbCZxkvK — #WizkidAt30 (@Wet_Wizkid) July 16, 2020