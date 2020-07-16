WizkidAt30: Twitter Shows Love To Singer As He Turns 30

Today, July 16, marks a very special day in the live of Nigerian afrobeat god, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, affectionately known as “Wizkid” or “Starboy”.
The afrobeat king was born on this day 30years ago, and his fans are not taking it lightly on twitter.
The singer is currently trending number 1 on Nigerian And Ghanaian twitter with the hashtag #WizkidAt30. The tag was created to show their appreciation to the singer for making the world a better place with his voice and music.
Below are some of the birthday messages:
