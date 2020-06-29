@wizkidayo Is My Boy — @SAMKLEF Says

Music producer and recording artiste, Samuel Ogwuachuba better known as ‘Samklef’ has described Ayodeji Balogun aka ‘Wizkid,’ as his “boy”.

Samklef and Wizkid’s relationship dates back to 2010 when their paths crossed, with Samklef had just been introduced to Banky W by Skales as a music producer and all-round talent and immediately, they began working and recording songs. Samklef produced 6 songs on Wizkid’s debut album, Super Star released in 2011.

This was contained in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @SAMKLEF, on Monday.

“WiZkid Na my boy,” SamKlef tweeted.

Below are reactions from fans:

@zeenkid: “Remove Wizkid voice from the track he did for you ! Am a goat sing better pass you.”

@mikadobilly29: “Samklef you’re just losing relevance every day. Agbaya . Don jazzy had a lot of artistes to his name but you can never see him chase clout like you are doing every now and then..if you feel you’re so good, go find an up coming artiste and make him blow again..simple.”

@archangelMO: “i know bad guys @SAMKLEF ….@SAMKLEF noni…in wiz own voice. the statement diesnt mean he is claiming to be bigger and better than @wizkidayo, in d beginning of wizzy career, clef was very present,so y hate on samclef? i use d same phrase for my day one niggas.fuck off haters.”

@flexing21: “This ode don fade no wonder Akon throway him talentless and useless career 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣almost 10 years no better song e don produce he turn Twitter influencer😜”

@jonesike3: “SAMKLEF is a legend, na ignorance Dey worry all of una, my buy mean say my guy! Na local Nigerian mentality Dey worry una.”

@Mackstyles11: “He work with you he nor sign deal with you, This is the reason they disrespect you people, I dey call you boss nor mean I nor know watin I dey do…”

