@wizkidayo Takes A Dig At @MBuhari And @realDonaldTrump, Calls Both Clueless!

Popular Nigerian Artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid has taken a swipe at Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old singer and songwriter took to his Twitter account, to air his opinion on the two leaders. He stated that there is not much difference between Muhammadu Buhari and Donald Trump, except that one uses Twitter better than the other.

Wizkid tweeted:

“Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless!”

The leaders of the two nations have had a lot of criticisms come their way during their respective tints at the helm of affairs. While US President, Donald Trump is the running for a second term in the forthcoming November 3 Presidential election, Nigerian Ruler has is already a year into his second term.

Trump who is very vocal, rarely holds back any chance to call out his detractors via his social media account and during public addresses. On the other hand, Muhammadu Buhari appears to be more reserved and is rarely seen in war of words with his critics or political opponents.

The Afrobeat Crooner’s comment in the two leaders has sparked reactions from members of the Twitter community.

See below some reactions.

“People that have Nigerian and American dual citizenship have it hard home and away”

“People saying Trump is worse are wrong for me. Even though Trump is loud in doing things but at least he have done something but you see that malnutritioned Calvin Klein model smh”

“😂 funny but America already has a working system, wat ever he does right TBH was already an idea by intelligent minds, forcing him not to disgrace them, n they’ve been hoping d world doesn’t know how stupid he is, cuz all his acts are uncalculated,but finally he exposes himself”

“It’s more annoying that Trump is in America that already has a Working System and is still this clueless. As for Buhari I leave him to God and Abba Kyari”

“Lol, Buhari can’t be categorised as better than anyone, even his entire cabinet are tired of him..

“Blacks are against Trump solely because they are told he is racist.. Not that he has shown them racism.”

Lol, Buhari can't be categorised as better than anyone, even his entire cabinet are tired of him..



“Lol… Let’s look at their economy and employment status… It increased under 4 years of his administration drastically compared to Obama’s 8 years..

“Now can you say same for Buhari being better?

Lol… Let's look at their economy and employment status… It increased under 4 years of his administration drastically compared to Obama's 8 years..



“Not here 2 defend Bubu or anything, but sayng ‘America’s economy increased drastically under Trump compare to Obama’ is like saying a child who was 4 under Obama is now 8. Their economy was on an upward trend b4 Trump came in n wud hav continue ascending with or without him..(1)

“(2) Obama inherited 1 of the worst economies in US history when he came in2 power. He wnt 2 work, put policies in place, & turned d whole damn thing around. He also had one of d best employment ratings in American history. Trump met an economy in ascendancy n not d other way rnd”

