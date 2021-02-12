Wole Soyinka To Buhari: You Are Not In Charge Of Nigeria

Prof. Wole Soyinka says President Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge of the country.

The Nobel Laureate, who stated this while speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, explained that if Buhari is in charge, the insecurity in Nigeria would not have degenerated to what it is now.

Soyinka, whose compound was invaded by Fulani herdsmen this week, said: “Buhari does not appreciate the situation, he doesn’t understand, I see no evidence that he understands how grave the situation is.

“I have said it again and again. I don’t believe he is in charge because it is not possible in my view for a head of state, a commander-in-chief of the armed forces to say he is presiding over a nation and things get to this level.

“Something is critically wrong within the leadership of this nation and that is where we civilians must come in, we must pick up the slack for our own situation, for our own salvation.

“What happened to me in this incident is typical of what happens to millions in this country and we cannot just sit still and say we are relying on central help when obviously it is not coming.”