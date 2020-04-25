Woman Cries In Viral Audio, Blames NCDC As #COVID19 Allegedly Kills Son-In-Law In Kano State

A woman, who identified herself as Salman Ahmed, in Abuja has alleged her son-in-law died in Kano from a disease suspected to be COVID-19 due to slow response by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the COVID-19 rapid response unit in Kano state.

In an audio message, which has gone viral, Salman said her son-in-law was first admitted at a clinic before being transferred to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where he eventually died.

According to the woman’s narration, she was contacted by her daughter from Kano who said her husband had developed a high fever.

She said the symptoms subsided but suddenly got worse again after the son-in-law lost his ability to speak.

Salman suspected it was COVID-19 and started calling the NCDC hotlines. She couldn’t reach the Kano centre, but got through to the Abuja branch.

However, she couldn’t get help before her son-in-law died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

“What will happen to my children, my daughter and my grandchildren when there is no NCDC in Kano?” she said in the viral audio.

Figures from Johns Hopkins University show that more than 200,000 people worldwide have now died with the coronavirus.

There are more than 2.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the tally.

It comes after the number of fatalities in the US passed 50,000, as Americans endure the world’s deadliest outbreak.