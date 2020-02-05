Woman cuts off rapist’s penis as he tries to attack her days before his wedding

A woman cut off a man’s penis who allegedly tried to rape her in Pakistan.

The woman, 25, reportedly told police she was alone in her house in the central province of Punjab when her alleged attacker who was due to marry another woman entered.

According to her, the man began attempting to rape her, prompting her to run to the kitchen and grab a knife to attack him in self-defense.

Police official Mohamed Ilyas told the DPA news agency that as soon as the woman grabbed the knife she cut off the alleged rapist’s penis.

He added that the 28-year-old man was rushed to the Civil Hospital in the nearby city of Faisalabad where he received treatment for his injuries.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jaranwala Bilal Sulehri, the man and the woman knew each other and the man was on the verge of marrying someone else.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

In Pakistan, hundreds of women are raped every year but because of weak legislation and reluctance of victims to come forward, their attackers go unpunished.