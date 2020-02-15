Woman, four children die at sand mining site in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of five, out of six persons trapped under a heap of sand at Ramin Farar Kasa in Dauni village in the Minjibir Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Kano, said: “We received a distress call on Thursday from Dauni village through one Malam Danlami Murtala at about 2:45pm that a heap of sand has covered six people who were digging for sand used for makeup powder.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched firemen and fire engine to the scene, tried to rescue the victim where only a little boy of about four years was found alive.”

He gave the names of the victims as Ibrahim Shu’aibu, (four), Dije Shu’aibu (eight), Hadiza Shu’aib (12), Nana Idris (12), Wasila Nuhu (13), Sa’ida Lawwali (32).

Muhammad said that the bodies of victims were handed over to the village head of Dauni, Alhaji Bello Rabi’u, adding the only survivor had minor fracture.

He advised the general public who were into such business to be careful when mining for their safety.