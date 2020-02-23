Woman gets death sentence for killing her husband in Kano

A Kano state high court has sentenced Rashida Saidu, a house wife, to death by hanging for killing her husband.

The judgement was delivered by Ahmad Tijjani Badamasi, a judge, on Friday.

Saidu was charged to court for alleged complicity in the death of her 56-year-old husband, who was a staff member of the Federal College of Education, Kano.

During the trial, Mariam Jibrin, the prosecution counsel, told the court that Saidu had engaged her husband in a fight at their residence in Dorayi Quarters a year ago.

Jibrin said during the fight, she pushed the deceased down from a storey building which led to his death.

The prosecution counsel produced four witnesses to prove the charge against the suspect.

The convict, through Illiya Dauda, her lawyer, denied the charge and produced her own two witnesses to counter the allegation of culpability in the death of her husband.

But delivering judgement, the judge held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, and that the suspect was pivotal to the death of her husband.

He, therefore, sentenced her to death by hanging.

Recently, a federal capital territory (FCT) high court sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for killing her husband.

Bilyamin Mohammed Bello, the deceased, was killed in November 2017.

Sanda was said to have stabbed her husband over alleged infidelity.