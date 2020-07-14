Woman Kidnapped By Marauding Herdsmen Says She Was Gangraped And Forced To Drink Blood

A twenty five year old woman from Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government, Delta State, identified as Victoria Okocha gave a chilling report of horrifying treatment at the hands of alleged Fulani Herdsmen last Friday.

Okocha, in an interview carried by a National Daily, said she was abducted by suspected herdsmen, enroute Isa-Ogwashi-Uku area of Delta state, where she was gang-raped and forced to drink another victim’s blood as water, while in her captors’ den.

Okocha left her home town in Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government of the state last Friday, heading for Asaba, the state’s capital, when they sighted a fallen tree across the road at Isa-Ogwashi.

She said the journey had been interrupted by the tree, which obstructed their progress. Narrating the beginning of the ordeal, Victoria said:

“ By the time the driver attempted to reverse, it was too late as a man armed with a cutlass, hit his side window in an attempt to drag him out of the vehicle. Passengers hurriedly jumped out and ran into the bush in different directions.

But I was unlucky because I had cramps and fell. Another one got hold of me and dragged me into the bush, while the driver who was inflicted with matchet cuts managed to escape”.

Okocha was then allegedly dragged into the bush, with demands for a N20 million ransom. She was issued all manners of horrifying threats, including this:

“They threatened to cut my breasts and plucked out my eyeballs from their sockets if they did not get the amount”, she said.

The National Daily reports that the kidnappers were five in number and spoke in Fulani dialect. Only one of them, according to Okocha, could speak English. The victim was then trussed up and gangraped.

Her relatives, when contacted by the kidnappers, begged that they reduce the amount demanded for ransom, leading to a reduced demand for N5 million.

“I stayed with them for two days before my people could raise some money which was dropped at a designated place.

They also collected N2000 out of the N3000 cash I had in my bag”, she said.

~Made To Drink Blood ~

“In my weak state, I begged them to give me some water to drink and they offered me blood. The blood was that of a lady they kidnapped and murdered while I was there. They also drank out of the blood”, Okocha said.

She was later released by the leader of the gang, who could speak English, who told her that their intention was to kill her, because her family had not given them a reasonable amount. But he intervened by sending other members away and told her to run away, pointing her in the right direction.

“I was able to locate the road, where I saw a vehicle that was heading towards the direction of my village”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Police in Delta State, according to her family, had been informed of the incident. But efforts to reach the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, failed as she could not be reached on her mobile telephone.

But sources at the command said that the command had been working round the clock to address the worrisome trend which kidnapping had assumed in the state, disclosing that some arrests had been made.