Woman Narrates How She Broke A Stranger’s Car Glass After He Assaulted Her For Refusing A Lift From Him

A Twitter user (woman), has taken to the micro-blogging platform to narrate the drama that ensued, after she rejected a ride offer from a man she had just met.

@naebili narrated that the stranger offered her a lift but she declined and crossed to the other side of the road to take a bike.

According to her narration, while on the bike, the man’s car overtook the bike and suddenly stopped in their front, blocking their way.

She said the man alighted from his car and went further to harass her for not accepting his lift offer.

Below is her narration:

I was standing outside an eatery I bought ice cream and going through my phone when a car pulled up in front of me.



A man peeked through the window and offered me a lift. I respectfully declined, and knowing men and obeying the hunch I had that this man could be trouble, — carefree baddie (@naebili) September 9, 2020

nowhere and pumped the brakes right in front of us. It looked like a scene straight from a movie. My bike man was so shook that we almost crashed into the car. — carefree baddie (@naebili) September 9, 2020

misogynistic talking points.



I was like, "Abeg, I don't have time for this." And I made to cross the dual laned highway AGAIN just to avoid this man.



It was in that moment that this man grabbed the belt loops of my jeans trousers from the back, pulled me back, and slapped me! — carefree baddie (@naebili) September 9, 2020

And other stupid questions.



I told them that they were all stupid, and that they should continue to unlook as they unlooked when he was assaulting me.



The man was still very loud, telling the people to allow him beat me; that he had to teach me a lesson; who do I think I am? — carefree baddie (@naebili) September 9, 2020

In the heat of the drama, the police came along and took us to the station.



They clearly already decided that I was the offender; that I had wilfully damaged this man's property for absolutely no reason. They demonised me, and blamed me for everything.



They also insisted that — carefree baddie (@naebili) September 9, 2020

I called a friend of mine who came to the station. He called someone who was apparently a senior officer at the station.



The senior officer came and we narrated what had transpired. It was then that he said from what he's seen, the man had to pay for a medical checkup to — carefree baddie (@naebili) September 9, 2020

I'm tired of living in Nigeria, I'm tired of being a target, I'm tired of being abused /assaulted, I'm tired of men. I just want all of these things to end. I just want to experience a crumb of freedom. — carefree baddie (@naebili) September 9, 2020

Another vital part of the story is that I broke my nails in the process lol. This is important to me too because if you know me, you know I don't play with my nails. — carefree baddie (@naebili) September 9, 2020