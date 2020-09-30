Woman Sentenced To 98 Years In Prison For Stealing N49m, $368,000 From Employer

Justice Muniru Olagunju of the Oyo State, on Monday handed a cumulative 98 years in prison to a former staff of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Oreoluwa Adesakin.

The court found Adesakin guilty of stealing N49,320,652.32 and another $368,203 belonging to the bank.

The convict was said to have converted the sums to her personal use.

She was prosecuted by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Adesakin was convicted on 14 counts bordering on stealing, forgery and fraudulent accounting.

“That you, Oreoluwa Adesakin, sometime between the months of May, 2013 and November 2013, at Ibadan within the Ibadan Judicial Division, whilst being a staff member of First Bank Plc, stole the sum of N25,974,116.13 from First Bank Plc MoneyGram payment naira account, property of First bank Plc,” one of the charges read.

But she pleaded not guilty to the charges, which necessitated her trial.

However, the prosecution counsel, Usman Murtala, presented vital documents and witnesses, which nailed the convict.

Justice Olagunju, in his judement noted that the EFCC’s evidence against the convict was clear and showed that the agency did a diligent investigation on the case.

Adesakin was pronounced guilty of all the charges and sentenced to seven years in prison without an option of fine on each of the 14 counts.

The jail terms are to run concurrently.

She is also to pay restitution of the money she stole to First Bank through the EFCC.

