Woman who has been on NDLEA watchlist for 10 years over sale of cannabis, arrested in Sokoto

A woman who has been on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) watchlist for 10 years over the sale of cannabis, has been arrested in Sokoto State.

The suspect who was paraded alongside 18 other drug dealers, was arrested on February 28. It was gathered that other drugs including pentazocine injection which is class ‘A’ in prohibited drugs worldwide, were recovered from the suspect identified simply as Madam Queen.

Confirming the arrested, NDLEA Sokoto Commander, Mr Yakubu Kibo said;

“We arrested a very notorious cannabis sativa dealer in the state, Madam Queen from Raymond Village. ”Madam Queen has been on our watch list for the past 10 years and on the 28th of February, she was arrested alongside her sales boy. “This time around, it was not limited to cannabis sativa, she is now a multi-illicit drug dealer. Apart from the cannabis we seized from her, other drugs including pentazocine injection was also found with her.”

Kibo added that the command made a total seizure of 141.534kg of illicit drugs in February 2020. The illicit drugs include cannabis sativa 134.128kg and psychotropic substances; tramadol diazepam and pentazocine injection.