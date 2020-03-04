0 comments

Woman who stabbed her dad 69 times, smiles at family members in court during sentencing

by on March 4, 2020
 

A 37-year-old Florida woman Amber Maltese pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after stabbing her father Alfred Megathlin 69 times.

Maltese who used a knife, an arrow and a picture frame to carry out the chilling attack on her 60-year-old dad before leaving her own signature in a bloody hand print on the wall, was pictured waving and smiling to her family members while sentencing took place in the Brevard County court.

Woman who stabbed her dad 69 times, smiles at family members in court during sentencing

According to court documents the killing took place in February 2015 at her father’s Melbourne home and after killing her dad she jumped in a car wearing only underwear and intentionally rammed a police car while attempting to flee the crime scene.

Woman who stabbed her dad 69 times, smiles at family members in court during sentencing

Maltese eventually surrendered to police after leading police on a long car chase.

READ  Just Go, PDP Replies Oshiomhole, APC

Maltese was charged with felony and aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash and will now face 30 years behind bars.

Breaking News, Crime, Nation, News, World


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 