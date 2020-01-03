Women abducted in Abuja

The police in Abuja, on Friday, confirmed the abduction of two women abducted on Tokolo, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Mr Biodun Makanjuola, the Divisional Police Office in charge of Bwari Police Division, gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He confirmed that the incident occurred on Jan. 1 at about 5 p.m. The officer said the women were kidnapped by the gunmen during an attack on their vehicle en route Tokolo village, the hometown of the Chairman of the Bwari Area Council, Mr John Gabaya. An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that his car was first attacked but he abandoned it and ran into the bush for safety.“I manoeuvred and ran into the bush,’’ he said. NAN gathered that the kidnappers had contacted the families of the abducted women, demanding for N10 million to free them. An official of the council, who does not want to be named, disclosed that one of the victims was an appointee in the council. Efforts to reach the chairman of the council to get his reaction to the incident proved abortive, while members of the council’s executive declined to comment.