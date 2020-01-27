Women should share their husbands with side chicks ~ Sir Shina Peters’ wife

To Sammie Peters, the 60 year old wife of Afro juju exponent, Sir Shina Peters, as long as her husband returns home to her, any side chic can go to hell! Sammie Peter’s who celebrated her 60th birthday party penultimate week in Lagos amidst pomp and pageantry, opened up on her almost-40-year-old union with the handsome musician who will soon be 62 years old. Speaking exclusively to Kemi Ashefon during an interview at their Lagos home, Sammie Peters revealed that their marriage had been intact despite all odds because she decided to understand what makes her kind of marriage work. “I’m married to a musician and I knew from the beginning that women don’t allow musicians to rest. The journey of marriage has been hectic, beautiful, challenging but never rocky. I’ve never thought of divorce in the union and neither has my husband.