Women’s Rights Activist Calls Out Kogi State Commissioner For Making Nude Video Of Woman While Having Her Flogged By Thugs

Women’s Rights Activist, Sani Muhammad, via his twitter handle narrated how the Kogi State Commissioner for Water resources, Abdulmumin Danga stripped a woman, Elizabeth naked and ordered thugs to flog her.

He further alleged that they made a nude video of her apologizing to them under duress and threatened to upload it on social media.

Sani Muhammad further said that the victim has a 3-year-old son who the Commissioner made sure was present at the scene of this abusive and humiliating act.

“We can only imagine the trauma both Elizabeth and her son are going through” He tweeted.

He continued:

“She was flogged because of a post she made on Facebook advising the wicked commissioner to take care of his household. To every human right defender, I call on you to join me and seek for justice for Elizabeth and her son.

“He forcefully sent in thugs that kidnapped her and her son in Okene, took her to Lokoja; molested and maltreated her and held her captive for a day, before her release after a nude video apology”

Sani Muhammad believes that Elizabeth’s life, that of her son and parents are under threat as the commissioner has sent thugs who know her whereabouts to forcefully kidnap her again back to his house in Lokoja.

“His thugs have called my friend severally to threaten us”, he said.

The Women’s Rights Activist has beckoned on the police and all human rights individuals and organizations to help protect Elizabeth and those threatened by the Commissioner’s thugs.

He made a call for the immediate sack and prosecution of the commissioner, Abdulmumin Danga.

“We must rally our voices behind Elizabeth and her children, and use Abdulmumin Danga as a scape goat to anyone who thinks they can use their power to oppress and punish vulnerable citizens. Imagine the level of impunity by this Commissioner.”

He continued his passionate plea:

“Elizabeth and her children need all the help they can get – lawyers, activists, human rights organizations etc. to help deliver justice. She must not feel humiliated, it is the Commissioner who should be shamed and prosecuted.

“We stand with Elizabeth, and we would do our best to get #JusticeforElizabeth and #ProsecuteDanga. Let’s ensure this reaches Governor Yahaya Bello for swift action to #SackDanga”