World Bank Mourns Ex-President, Jim Wolfensohn

By Onwuka Gerald

The World Bank Group President, Mr. David Malpass, on Thursday announced the death of former World Bank Group President, Jim Wolfensohn; identifying it as a great loss.

Jim Wolfensohn passed on Wednesday at the age of 86.

The President made the disclosure in a statement in Washington D.C. According to him, “World bank recorded some outstanding achievements under Jim’s administration, which ran from June 1, 1995, to May 31, 2005.

He continued that the bank under the leadership of the deceased Wolfensohn was direct and precise with its focus on poverty reduction; as well as made assured progress in efforts made towards combating investments opportunities.

“During the period with which he was at the helm of affairs in the bank, the bank gave continuous hope to the poor, and widened the gap for increasing investments.

Staff in the bank, had enormous admiration and respect for Jim and his wife Elaine, who unfortunately passed in this year’s August.

“During his ten years as President, Jim travelled to over 120 countries, followed closely by Elaine, to learn about the constraints facing the bank’s member countries.

Jim had good relationships with clients and representatives from business, labor, media and non-governmental organisations”, he said.

“Internally, Jim changed the World Bank by increasing decentralisation, further advanced the bank technology, and made the organisation more open and transparent.

“In 2012, to recognise the immense impact the Jim had on the lives of the impoverished, the center of the bank’s headquarters building was dedicated as the James D. Wolfensohn Atrium.

“Our deepest condolences goes to Jim and Elaine’s children, Sara, Naomi, and Adam”, he added.