World Cup star, Thomas Kahlenberg tests positive for coronavirus

Former Danish international footballer, Thomas Kahlenberg has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease and has been placed in quarantine.

Kahlenberg, 36, who was the star of Denmark at the 2010 World Cup and prominently featured in the clash against Netherlands, contracted the disease during a recent trip to Netherlands.

Kahlenberg who plays for local Danish club Lyngby is now in contact with health services and has reported the names of everyone he has been in contact with since returning from Netherlands including fans directly from Sunday’s game between Brondby and Lyngby.

Among those reported by local Danish media as being isolated are defender Joel Kabongo, club CEO Ole Palma and assistant coach Martin Retov.