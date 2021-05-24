World Igbo Congress Blasts IGP Over ‘Shoot at Sight’ Order

Anthony Ejiofor, Chairman, Board of Directors of World Igbo Congress, WIC, has flayed unsavory comments credited to Usman Baba, the Acting Inspector General of Police during the flag-off of Operation Restore Peace in the South East.

He stressed that the order by the IGP directing police officers not to wait for the agitators and criminals to come to them, but take the battle to them, was wrong and unbecoming of the Police boss.

Ejiofor said; “As the chief law enforcement agent of Nigeria, the IGP did not bother about the killer herdsmen, who engage in banditry, killing and kidnaping in the country.

“He has not ordered a shoot-on-sight on those carrying AK-47 in the North East, but instead the criminals are paid and rehabilitated to fight their enemies in the South.

“The World Igbo Congress want immediate redeployment of the Acting IGP since he has succeeded in deploying terror in the South East. The final onslaught to annihilate our people has started. The Buhari government imported foreign invaders and gave them access to invade the Imo State Prison, in their attempt to unleash terror and start killing innocent Igbo youths, who are clamoring for good governance,” he stated.