World Leaders Reach Agreement on Libya at Berlin Conference

World leaders agreed on a final communique for Libya during a conference in Berlin on Sunday. Details of the agreement were presented during a press conference by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Special Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas following the meeting’s conclusion. Among those who participated were the presidents of Russia, Turkey, and Egypt, the US State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo, and high-level officials from Great Britain, China, the UAE, Italy, Algeria, the UN, the EU, the African Union and the Arab League. Both Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al Saraj and Commander Khalifa Haftar were also in Berlin.