World Teachers Day: Bello Salutes FCT Teachers, Calls For Renewed Commitment To Duty 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Muhammad Bello has congratulated all the teachers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on the celebration of the 2020 edition of the World Teachers Day.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Anthony Ogunleye, Bello assured the teachers of his administration’s committment to the development of the education sector as well as the improvement of the welfare of FCT teachers.

He said, “Education is the bedrock of society and no nation desirous of progress and development can afford to ignore the education sector.

“We remain committed to the development of education in all its ramifications in the FCT and we will continue to commit time and resources to ensure that the sector meets up with the expectations of residents of the FCT.”

Bello also acknowledged the importance of teachers in the society adding that the quality of a nation’s educational system is largely only as good as the quality of its teachers.

He therefore charged FCT teachers to renew their commitment to duty especially now that schools are getting set to re-open after the long forced closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain committed to the improvement of the welfare of our teachers and recognize that constant professional training will ensure that they give their best in the discharge of their duties. A teacher cannot impart knowledge that he or she does not have. Training is therefore very essential.

I appeal to the various school administrators to ensure that they maintain the high educational standards that FCT public schools are known for.

World Teachers’ Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is an international day held annually on October 5 to celebrate teachers across the world.