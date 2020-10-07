World Teacher’s Day: Qatar Airways Thanks Teachers With 21,000 Complimentary Tickets

Qatar Airways explained recently that in commemoration of the world teacher’s day, that 21,000 complimentary tickets would be issued to teachers as gratitude for efforts made towards imparting knowledge to the younger generations.

According to them, the ticket would be given to registered teachers on a first come, first served basis, adding that the give away will commence on 5th and close on 8 October, 2020.

Teachers from more than 75 countries in which Qatar Airways carry out its operations are ones eligible for ticket collection.

The airways said that in order to ensure transparency in the distribution of the tickets, that each country will receive daily allocation of the tickets.

Teachers with successful registration will receive a voucher for 50% off one future return ticket and will also be gifted one economy class return ticket to anywhere on Qatar Airways network.

Both tickets remain valid till 30 September, 2021.

Relatedly, Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways, Mr. Akbar Al Baker commending the efforts made by teachers worldwide, explained that their task is nowhere easy but yet they continue proving resourceful.

“We are grateful for their overall work in educating professionals all round the world.

“We know and understand how pivotal education is, which is why we will never relent to offer support directed towards educational achievements”.