Sahiwal Teaching Hospital Organizes Thalassemia Awareness Walk

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times News – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Sahiwal Teaching Hospital organized walk on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day to create awareness among the people against this dangerous disease of children.

Principal Sahiwal Medical College Professor Imran Hassan and MS Dr Israr Zafar led the walk. While Prof. Dr. Haroon Gilani, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Zeeshan, Dr. Saleem Akhtar, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Saeedi, Dr. Rafi Abbas, Dr. Akhtar Mehboob, Dr. Aoun, Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dr. Sajjad Shabbir, Dr. Muhammad Shahid and Dr. Abdul Shakoor besides paramedical staff and nurses participated in large numbers.

Addressing the walk, Principal Sahiwal Medical College Professor Imran Hassan said that the purpose of celebrating World Thalassemia Day was to create awareness among the people about thalassemia.

At the same time, the day aimed to pay tribute to the efforts of doctors, scientists and medical staff around the world to improve the lives of people who were suffering the disease.

He added that about 40,000 thalassemia patients were currently registered. He said that cousin marriages should be avoided to reduce the number of these patients in future.

Talking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmad Saeedi said that in order to control this disease, thalassemia career screening test should be made mandatory before marriage so that this insidious disease could be prevented.