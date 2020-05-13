Worldwide #COVID19 Deaths Pass 290,000

The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed more than 290,000 lives worldwide, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 2am UAE on Wednesday.
Europe has 159,205 fatalities, while US is worst-affected country with 82,105 dead.
In total, 290,477 deaths have been registered, with Europe accounting for 159,205 of them. The United States is the worst-affected country with 82,105 deaths, followed by Britain (32,692), Italy (30,911), France (26,991) and Spain (26,920).
According to the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, 4,256,991 cases have been detected worldwide, with 291,487 deaths and 1,488,870 people now recovered.
Nigeria: 4,787 cases / 158 deaths
South Africa: 11,350 cases / 206 deaths
Ghana: 5,127 cases / 22 deaths
Uganda: 129 cases / 55 deaths
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised against using untested therapies but Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina says it shows the West’s reluctance to use anything from Africa.
“If it was a European country that had actually discovered this remedy, would there be so much doubt? I don’t think so,” Mr Rajoelina said in an interview with French news channel, France 24.