Worshippers at Texas church shoot and kill gunman

Members of a congregation shot and killed a man who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, police said.

The man shot dead one churchgoer and left a second with life-threatening injuries at the West Freeway Church of Christ, police chief JP Bevering said on Sunday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, this country has seen so many of these that we’ve actually gotten used to it at this point,” said Jeoff Williams, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“And it’s tragic and it’s a terrible situation, especially during the holiday season.

“I’d like to point out that we have a couple of heroic parishioners who stopped short of just anything that you can even imagine, saved countless lives, and our hearts are going out to them and their families as well.”

Authorities have released scant details about the victims, the shooter and what led to the attack.